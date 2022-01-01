Betty White and Bea Arthur Were Friendlier Than You Think in ‘The Golden Girls’

Betty White and Bea Arthur in ‘The Golden Girls’ Were More Approachable Than You Might Think

Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99 was a devastating blow to the entertainment industry, and Golden Girls fans are heartbroken at the loss of the show’s final member.

As a result of the loss, old debates have resurfaced.

The death of White has reignited rumors about a long-running on-set feud.

Despite the popular belief that Betty White and Bea Arthur were enemies, the two were actually quite friendly.

Betty White’s death, which occurred just weeks before her 100th birthday, sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Jeff Witjas, White’s longtime agent and friend, echoed the sentiments of millions of fans.

Despite the fact that White was approaching her 100th birthday, he told People that he believed she would live forever.

The fans felt the same way.

White appeared to die peacefully in her sleep at her California home, according to Witjas.

The beloved 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls comes to an end with the heartbreaking death of its star.

White lived longer than her co-stars, by more than a decade.

Sophia Petrillo was played by Estelle Getty, who died in 2008 after a long illness.

Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy Zbornak, died of cancer the following year.

Rue McClanahan, the youngest member of the cast, died in 2010 after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. McClanahan played Blanche Devereaux, and White played Rose Nylund.

Despite the fact that White had been the show’s last castmate for more than a decade, fans of the show still talked about the alleged on-set feud between Arthur and White.

That feud, however, may not have been as serious as some cast members made it out to be.

While Arthur was reportedly irritated by White’s on-set antics, the two didn’t have the publicized feud.

Arthur would often refuse to go to lunch unless White was ready to go, according to Rue McClanahan.

They ate a lot of meals together and sat at the same table for dinners.

Arthur and White were friends, according to Arthur’s son, Matthew Saks.

The two frequently commuted to the set of The Golden Girls together, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was no fighting at all,” he said.

They were acquaintances.

They used to live close enough together that they…

