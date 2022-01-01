Betty White and Johnny Carson Were an Iconic Comedic Pair

During their respective lives, Tonight Show host Johnny Carson and actress Betty White were both television pioneers and pop culture icons in their own right.

Because of her illustrious acting career, White was dubbed the “First Lady of Television.”

Some fans still consider Carson to be the King of Late Night nearly 17 years after his death in 2005.

So it was comedy gold when Carson and White collaborated.

Their banter was sometimes sexually suggestive, but almost always hilarious.

White made several cameos in sometimes scantily clad sketches alongside Carson on The Tonight Show in the 1970s and 1980s, owing to their chemistry with the audience.

What was their on-air chemistry like, and what made each star so special?

Carson said during his introduction of White on The Tonight Show in October 1987 that he was “fond” of her.

She’d been his guest before, not only for interviews but also for various sketches.

Despite knowing her for a number of years at the time, he told her during their conversation in 1987 that he wasn’t sure if he truly knew her.

“We could have arranged something if you hadn’t gotten in such a hurry to get married,” White replied, joking.

Carson divorced his third wife in 1982, and she became a widow in 1981.

In June of 1987, he married for the fourth time.

Whistles and applause erupted from the audience as White made his remark to Carson.

“You’re a cross between Mother Theresa and a call girl,” the host remarked, laughing.

I’m also not sure where it is.”

Carson gave White and her Golden Girls co-stars and writers high praise later in their conversation.

He described the show as one of the most inventive and entertaining he’d ever seen.

There are still many fans of the film more than 35 years after its release.

Carson has a unique place in television history, and there may never be another host quite like him.

In 1962, he became the host of The Tonight Show and created the format that is still used by most popular late-night talk shows today.

The majority of his run occurred before the advent of cable, which provided a plethora of nightly viewing options.

He didn’t have much late-night competition at all, in fact.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.