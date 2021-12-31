Betty White and the Golden Girls: How the Beloved Television Best Friends Actually Worked Together

Betty White and the Golden Girls: How the Beloved Television Best Friends Got Along

Betty White, who died in December, was a well-known actress.

The Emmy-winning foursome’s last surviving member, 31, explains how their magical chemistry came together.

There was no more welcoming place on a Saturday night between 1985 and 1992 than watching Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia talk about life over slices of cheesecake.

The Golden Girls was—and continues to be, as evidenced by the people of all ages still tuning in to reruns—a sitcom that brought families together no matter how old you were, whether you were still in your teens or in your 50s.

It was a show that you made a point of watching at home, commercials and all, perhaps with one of your special golden-aged ladies by your side.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of those repeats, perhaps, is all the new jokes, the ones that didn’t make sense when you were a kid but are now either eerily accurate or shockingly raunchy. (It’s probably for the best that you had no idea how many sex jokes you were watching with your grandmother when you were 8—but it was awesome seeing her laugh so hard.)

The dynamic relationships that Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White brought to the screen live on, even though it’s been more than 36 years since The Golden Girls premiered in September 1985 and its four pitch-perfect stars are no longer with us.

In 2002, ten years after the show’s original run ended, Arthur marveled to E! News, “You see Golden Girls on three hours a day!”

And, yes, she continued to enjoy it.

The nuances of the relationships, whether supportive and uplifting or toxic and destructive, keep viewers coming back for more and rewatching to catch what they missed the first time, in almost every successful show—be it about solving murders, selling paper, or angling for the Iron Throne (or stewardship of Waystar RoyCo).

And The Golden Girls, for all of its sitcom-length joy, had its sad, tender, and fraught moments among the delicious snark, all of which added up to a delectable portrait of women plunging headlong into their second, third, or fourth chapter of life.

However, when the on-screen chemistry is that strong, it…

