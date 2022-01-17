Betty White Assists This Celebrity Guest Star on ‘The Golden Girls’

Betty White Assisted in the Casting of This Celebrity Guest Star on ‘The Golden Girls’

Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty star in the classic TV sitcom The Golden Girls.

The show is still as popular today as it was when it first aired in 1985.

The show was a hit with both viewers and celebrities when it was at its peak.

One of the show’s actors was instrumental in securing a few big-name cameo appearances.

Nobody expected The Golden Girls to become a cultural phenomenon when it first aired in 1985.

The show was an immediate hit for the NBC Network, with viewers tuning in each week to watch the roommates’ antics.

The show drew a large audience, including a few celebrities.

Executive producer Barry Fanaro revealed many Hollywood stars wanted to be on the show in Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind The Lanai.

“We’d find out that celebrities were paying attention.”

‘You know who loves the show?’ Betty would sometimes say. In one case, it was Burt Reynolds.

“So we asked Betty, ‘Do you think he’d do an episode?’ and she said she’d find out,” Fanaro explained.

Blanche Devereaux (McClanahan) wins three tickets to meet Reynolds in the episode “Ladies of the Evening,” and decides to take Rose Nylund (White) and Dorothy Zbornak (Arthur).

Their plans to rub elbows with celebrities, however, are thwarted when they are mistaken for prostitutes and arrested.

Getty’s Sophia Petrillo goes to the station to bail them out, but instead steals their tickets and locks them up.

The girls are at home the next morning, irritated by Sophia’s talk about Burt’s party.

They think she’s fabricating the stories, so when Reynolds arrives to take Sophia to lunch, they’re taken aback.

When Burt inquires as to which of Sophia’s roommates is the slut, the star-struck trio all respond, “I am.”

During its seven-year run, The Golden Girls featured a slew of celebrities.

Early in their careers, George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino both appeared on the show.

Julio Iglesias plays Sophia’s Valentine’s Day date, and Leslie Nielsen plays Uncle Lucas, who marries Dorothy in the finale.

Dick Van Dyke, a TV legend, played Dorothy’s boyfriend, who quits law to become a…

