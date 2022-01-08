Betty White was honored with a Teen Choice Award at the age of 88.

Betty White won a Teen Choice Award at the age of 88.

Until her death at the age of 99, Betty White was unquestionably one of her generation’s coolest stars.

The actor’s wide range of work in Hollywood — which included both television and movies, though she is best known for the former — helped her appeal to a wide audience.

Against all odds, White was awarded a Teen Choice Award in 2010.

This is how the 88-year-old actor did it.

As most fans might expect, White’s first big break in Hollywood came on TV.

During those early years, she was a popular guest on variety shows, game shows, and talk shows.

From 1952 to 1954, she hosted The Betty White Show for two years.

Shortly after, White made her sitcom debut on Life with Elizabeth, launching a career that included roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland.

White, on the other hand, began to make regular appearances on the big screen in the late 1990s.

The actor was set up for sexual innuendo, explicit language, and crude and offensive remarks in films like Holy Man, Lake Placid, and Bringing Down the House.

White used this skill frequently, as evidenced by her irreverent scene-stealing performance in another big-screen hit.

After they co-starred in “The Proposal,” Ryan Reynolds stated that he “can’t get over” Betty White.

In 2009’s The Proposal, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds play a boss and her assistant who pose as engaged.

White, who plays Reynolds’ grandmother, has a key scene in which she and Bullock dance to the hip hop song “Get Low” by Lil’ Jon and the East Side Boyz.

In 2010, White and Bullock won the Teen Choice Award for Best Movie Dance for this scene.

The awards show aims to give younger fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite entertainers.

White’s victory was unexpected, but The Proposal was a box office smash.

The romantic comedy made (dollar)317 million worldwide on a (dollar)40 million production budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

It’s also a testament to White’s appeal that she was still able to have such an impact on teenagers after The Golden Girls ended.

White worked until she was 90 years old.

Not long after The Proposal ended, she starred in another hit sitcom, Hot in Cleveland.

