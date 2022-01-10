Betty White died of a stroke 6 days before she died.

Betty White died of a stroke six days before she died.

The cause of Betty White’s death has been determined.

On New Year’s Eve, White passed away.

She was 99 years old at the time.

According to TMZ, the beloved Golden Girls actress died six days after suffering a stroke.

In her death certificate, her cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, which is defined as a loss of blood flow to a portion of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage.

Blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain cause cerebrovascular accidents, which cause symptoms such as dizziness, numbness, weakness on one side of the body, and difficulty speaking, writing, or understanding language.

She was awake and coherent following the stroke, according to TMZ.

“I have not seen the death certificate,” White’s agent tells ET in a statement.

My statement is that I was told Betty died peacefully and painlessly in her sleep…To me, this is the most important thing, and it gives me comfort as her dear friend….

Betty keeps everything else private.”

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, spoke to ET after her death, denying rumors that she died after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot.

“I can categorically state that Betty did not pass because of the booster, she did not pass because of COVID, she never had COVID,” he said.

“She died of natural causes, as far as I know.”

You know what it’s like to be 99 years old.

However, there was no external illness.

Betty White was a healthy, healthy lady, and anyone trying to start a political discussion about vaccines with her should stop.

This is not the case.

Betty was never given the booster, and that is all there is to it.

“It’s over.”

In the midst of the pandemic, Witjas added, White “never left the house for at least two years.”

He explained, “She was under doctor’s care, not because she had any illnesses, but because she had COVID.”

“Everyone, including the doctor, was very careful to ensure that no one entered the house without having been vaccinated or even having been vaccinated,” says the doctor.

White appeared to be in good health, according to Witjas.

“I went over there a few times and we had a good time playing gin rummy.”

Now I’ll say this: her mind, her mind, was razor-sharp.

