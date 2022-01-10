Betty White died of a’stroke SIX days before she passed’ at the age of 99.

Betty White died of a’stroke SIX days before she died’ at the age of 99.

BETTY White died of a stroke six days before she died.

White was 99 years old when she died on January 17th, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her Hollywood career spanned nearly nine decades.

Her cause of death has now been revealed to be a cerebrovascular accident, according to her death certificate, as reported by TMZ.

Betty’s brain tissue was damaged due to a loss of blood flow to a portion of her brain.

Betty had a stroke six days before her death, according to the paperwork.

It’s unclear how the actress was affected by the stroke or whether she was conscious and alert when she passed away.

On New Year’s Eve morning, the iconic actress died at her home.

She didn’t have any illnesses, according to the source, and she wasn’t suffering from any disease.

It’s thought she died of natural causes.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever,” her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement after the news broke.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world that she adored, and I don’t believe Betty ever feared death because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.”

She was confident that she’d see him again.”

Fans and celebrities rushed to pay their respects to the legendary actress after hearing the news.

Just one day after joking that he had a “past relationship” with Betty, Ryan Reynolds shared a touching post about her.

“The world appears to have changed,” he wrote.

She excelled at defying the odds.

She grew old, but not old enough.

Betty, we’ll miss you.

“You’ve figured out the secret.”

“Noooooooooo,” Don Lemon captioned a photo of himself and Betty.

“Say it ain’t so,” Piers Morgan said, calling her “the funniest woman I’ve ever met.”

“Tonight, we will raise MANY glasses to Betty White’s AMAZING legacy!!!” Andy Cohen added.

White began his career as a radio personality in Los Angeles in the 1930s, after being born in Oak Park, Illinois, on January 17, 1922.

She went on to work as a panelist on American game shows such as Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell The Truth, Hollywood Squares, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid.

White was dubbed “the first lady of the game show” after becoming the first woman to win a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor or Actress in a Comedy Series.

