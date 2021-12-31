Betty White ‘dies at home’ at the age of 99, just weeks shy of turning 100.

Betty White ‘dies at home’ at the age of 99, just weeks before turning 100.

According to reports, Betty White, the actress who played Betty in the Golden Girls, died at the age of 99.

It comes just a few weeks before the icon’s 100th birthday.

According to TMZ, the actress died at her home on New Year’s Eve morning.

White began his career as a radio personality in Los Angeles in the 1930s, after being born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois.

She went on to work as a panelist on American game shows such as Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell The Truth, Hollywood Squares, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid.

White was dubbed “the first lady of game shows” after winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for the first time in 1983.

Her role as Rose Nylund in the 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls catapulted her career to new heights.

‘Live with it,’ says Betty White.

Betty White was one of the first women to become prominent in front of and behind the camera, and she revolutionized the film industry in many ways.

White’s own talk show, The Betty White Show, debuted in the 1950s.

White hired Arthur Duncan to dance on her show as her show grew in popularity.

Duncan, a black man, was a cast member on the show when it went national.

Southern states began to object to his inclusion in the show.

“I’m sorry,” White said when asked about limiting his appearances on the show.

Duncan got even more airtime on her show after she said, “Live with it.”

Betty White’s net worth was estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth is (dollar)75 million.

She made the majority of her money as a television entertainer, which she did for over 80 years.

She also had a lot of success in the film industry.

Betty White had children, right?

Betty has three stepchildren, David, Sarah, and Martha, from her third marriage.

Betty White had a husband, didn’t she?

In 1945, Betty White married her first husband, Dick Barker, but they divorced the same year.

Betty married Lane Allen in 1947, but they divorced in 1949.

Allen Ludden, the actress’s husband, died of cancer in 1981, after they married in 1963.

Betty White: 100 Years Young starred who?

Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt were among the big-name cast of friends who were expected to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds…

