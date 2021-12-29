Betty White Discusses Her Emotions Ahead of Her 100th Birthday (Exclusive)

Betty White has one birthday wish, and it’s a big one.

In January, the well-known figure celebrates his 100th birthday.

She’s 17, and she talked to ET about how she’s feeling in the lead up to her big day.

“No, seriously,” the actress exclaimed, “I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!”

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime movie event that White is celebrating her 100th birthday with.

“Who doesn’t love a good party?!? This one is going to be AMAZING!” White said in a press release announcing the project last week.

With new interviews with White, behind-the-scenes footage of her work, funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White’s very first sitcom, the film will take a look at her long and successful career.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among others, will be among the special guests.

The film, directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, will be released in nearly 900 theaters across the country on January 1st.

At 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., on March 17th.

(All times are in local currency)

Tickets can be purchased at participating theater box offices or online at www.FathomEvents.com.

White gave ET only one name for her big birthday wish: “Robert Redford.”

Never say White can’t shoot for the stars!

CONNECTED MATERIAL

Betty White Shares How She’s Feeling Ahead of 100th Birthday (Exclusive)