Betty White expected her co-stars on ‘The Golden Girls’ to ‘deck’ her.

Betty White and her co-stars Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur, and Rue McClanahan collaborated closely on the Golden Girls.

Here’s why she said they’d most likely “deck” her.

During a 2011 CNN interview with Joy Behar, White stated that she got along with everyone in the cast of The Golden Girls.

She does admit, however, that Bea Arthur didn’t care for her.

“Bea wasn’t a big fan of me,” White explained.

“I’m not sure what I did, but she wasn’t too pleased with me.”

But I adored and admired Bea.”

During a Times Talks interview, White also discussed her relationship with Arthur.

“Bea had a reserve,” White said (as reported by The Village Voice).

“She wasn’t particularly fond of me.”

She thought I was a pain in the neck at times.

It was my upbeat demeanor that irritated Bea at times.

She would get enraged if I was happy!”

White joked in her book that one of her co-stars would “deck” her for an annoying habit.

She mentioned that when the stars of The Golden Girls were nervous before a show, they all had a habit that would come out.

Rue McClanahan, according to White, would become very agitated.

On the other hand, Arthur would become very quiet.

When Arthur was nervous, White joked, she would grab your hand and “the bones crack.”

Estelle Getty, according to White, would begin talking about retiring and moving to her sister’s home in Florida.

Getty didn’t mean in the future, according to White, but rather that she was considering retiring that day in order to avoid stage fright.

Getty had a lot of anxiety about dying, according to White’s book, If You Ask Me.

The Golden Girls writers were unable to include death jokes in the script due to her fear of death.

When White was nervous before a taping of The Golden Girls, she said her behavior irritated some of the cast members.

Before the show, White would become “aggressively cheerful,” she said.

“I can’t stop myself,” White wrote in Betty White in Person, “all I need is a letter sweater and pompoms.”

“All three of those ladies are going to deck me one night,” she joked.

White was known for his unwavering optimism.

She once told People magazine that she was “born a cockeyed optimist” because she was “born a cockeyed optimist.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.