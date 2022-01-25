Betty White had to stand far away from Bea Arthur during a scene in ‘The Golden Girls’ for an unusual reason.

Betty White was a member of the cast of The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992.

She grew close to her co-stars and learned a lot about their eccentricities and habits.

For an unusual reason, White said she had to stand far away from castmate Bea Arthur during one scene.

According to her, the following occurred.

Despite the fact that Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and White were seasoned performers, they were nervous before going on stage.

Betty White claims that someone should have seen them on Fridays before they were introduced to the studio audience in her book Betty White in Person.

McClanahan, who played Blanche Deveraux, would “swear” that she doesn’t get nervous, only “excited,” according to White, but she did have a lot of nervous energy before a show.

“I guess I’ve never seen her so giddy!” White joked.

White went on to say that Arthur (the character she played, Dorothy) would become very quiet and taller as the show progressed.

Getty (who played Sophia) would talk about leaving the entertainment industry and moving to her sister’s Florida condo.

When she was nervous, White said she would become “aggressively cheerful.”

She joked that she was so happy that she was afraid her coworkers would “deck” her one day.

Rose, White’s character, brings home a live chicken who can play the piano (named Count Bessie) during The Golden Girls Season 2 Episode 19 (titled “Long Days’ Journey into Marinara”).

This scene, however, gave Arthur a hard time.

Arthur was anxious, she claims, because she has a chicken phobia.

She didn’t want to be near Count Bessie at all.

Instead of using a live chicken during rehearsals, they used a toy.

According to White, Arthur left when the live chicken arrived.

“When ‘Count Bessie’ arrived on set, Bea became pale as a ghost and split!” writes White in her book.

The producers staged the scenes so that Arthur stood as far away from White and the chicken as possible because White said they needed to film a few scenes with the chicken.

White stated that she and her co-stars were on the same page.

They avoided making chicken jokes and worked with her to ensure that she felt at ease on set.

Arthur wasn’t the only member of the cast of The Golden Girls who suffered from a phobia.

White confessed to being terrified of spiders.

If she were in a room full of people, she joked, a spider would…

