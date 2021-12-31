Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, and police were seen leaving her house hours later.

White was 99 years old, and her 100th birthday was only a few weeks away on January 17th.

Her illustrious Hollywood career spanned nine decades.

The iconic star died at her home on New Year’s Eve morning, according to TMZ.

According to the source, she had no illnesses and was not afflicted with any disease.

She died of natural causes, according to reports.

Betty’s agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Even though she was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I, as well as the animal world, which she adored, will miss her terribly.”

Betty appeared to have no fear of death because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was certain she would run into him again.”

Fans and celebrities flocked to pay their respects to the legendary actress after hearing the news.

Don Lemon captioned a photo of himself and Betty on Instagram with the phrase “Noooooooooo.”

Piers Morgan called her “the funniest woman I’ve ever met” and told her, “Say it ain’t so.”

Andy Cohen added, “Tonight, we will raise MANY glasses to Betty White’s WONDERFUL legacy!!!”

After being born in Oak Park, Illinois, White began his career as a radio personality in Los Angeles in the 1930s.

She moved to television and appeared on shows like Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell The Truth, Hollywood Squares, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid as a regular panelist.

After winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for the first time in 1983, White was dubbed “the first lady of game shows.”

Her portrayal of Rose Nylund in the 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls propelled her to new heights in her career.

Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty played the four women’s characters, who revolved around three widows and one divorced woman who shared a house in Miami, Florida.

The sitcom received critical acclaim for the majority of its run, winning several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

The show received Emmy nominations for each of its four stars, making it one of only four sitcoms in history to do so.

“It’s my one hundredth birthday…

Betty wrote in her final tweet before her death, “I can’t believe it’s coming up.”

The actress discussed her health in a rare interview earlier this week, revealing that…

