Betty White Has Died: Betty White, the legendary comedic actress, died at the age of 99.

Betty White Has Died: Betty White, the legendary comedic actress, has died at the age of 99.

On Friday, December 31st, Betty White passed away.

She had reached the age of 99 years.

Betty’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People on Friday, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal kingdom, which she adored.”

Betty didn’t seem to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

White was only a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022.

“[I’m] amazed,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 29.

“No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy and as happy as I am!”

White was best known for her Emmy-winning roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1973 to 1977 and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, despite her career spanning eight decades.

She won two SAG Awards in a row for her role as spunky caretaker Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, which aired from 2010 to 2015.

White, dubbed the “First Lady of Game Shows,” was a regular on shows like Match Game, Password, To Tell the Truth, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid.

In the 1940s, the Illinois native worked in radio before joining Al Jarvis’ daily variety show Hollywood on Television, which he joined in 1949.

After Jarvis’ departure in 1952, she became the show’s sole host, earning her first Emmy nomination for Best Actress.

She created the sitcom Life With Elizabeth in 1952 with writer George Tibbles and producer Don Fedderson, in which she played the titular role.

Around the same time as she started appearing as a celebrity guest on Password, White made her feature film debut in the 1962 drama Advise and Consent.

In 1963, she married Allen Ludden, the host of the game show.

Following brief marriages to US Army pilot Dick Barker and talent agent Lane Allen, it was her third and longest marriage; after Ludden’s death, she was never seriously involved with anyone else.

