Betty White informed Johnny Carson that her story idea had been stolen for a “terrible” television plot.

Betty White and Johnny Carson, the host of the Tonight Show, had a hilarious chemistry.

When the one-time “First Lady of Television” and the reigning “King of Late Night” teamed up for hilarity, it was always a treat for the audience.

White shared some childhood memories with the host during one of their conversations and even brought some with her to show.

And, while reading a story she had written, she revealed that someone had stolen her idea for a plot twist that television viewers despised.

What show did she claim used a storyline that was based on an idea she stole?

White visited The Tonight Show while starring on The Golden Girls in a clip from a 1987 interview available on YouTube. She spoke with Carson about a notebook she discovered containing stories and screenplays she wrote as a child.

She wanted to share one that she had “a real bang out of” reading.

“It has a lot of plot, and I got a little carried away,” she said of her creation to Carson.

Then she put on some absolutely stunning reading glasses and read from her handwritten notes some of the story.

She read aloud, “Sue decided to confront the doctors and discover the truth about Jeff.”

“It appeared to her that if it had been just a ‘common sickness,’ as the doctors had called it — without specifying what it was — he would have been well by this time.”

“Only God knows what was wrong with Jeff,” she said to Carson, who seemed amused.

Whatever was “wrong with Jeff,” his story ended tragically.

White continued, “Well, Jeff died, and she went out west… and someone had left her a big ranch.”

Carson began to recognize some of the details as she neared the end.

A handsome cowboy and a “setter dog, of course, named Rusty” were among the many exciting plot details in White’s imaginative story.

But, as many storytellers do, she struggled to come up with the best way to wrap things up.

That is, until she had a “brilliant idea” and said, “She awoke and it was all a dream.”

Jeff was in good health.”

The legendary host laughed at the story before asking, “And do you know…?”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.