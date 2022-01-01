Betty White is all smiles during her final appearance in Beverly Hills, nearly two years before her death at the age of 99.

Betty White is beaming during her final appearance in Beverly Hills, nearly two years before her death at the age of 99.

Just weeks before her 100th birthday, the legendary actress passed away on Friday.

On January 16, 2020, Betty gave one of her final public appearances.

One day before her 98th birthday, the late actress was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills.

Betty wore a turquoise floral blouse, matching pants, and tiny black heels while out on the town with her driver.

A vibrant red scarf completed the stylish ensemble.

While out and about, the Golden Girls star flashed a big grin.

Betty White, 99, died early Friday morning at her home in Los Angeles.

According to a source close to the star, she is healthy and does not suffer from any illnesses.

She died from natural causes, according to reports.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Betty’s agent and friend Jeff Witjas in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world that she adored, and I don’t believe Betty ever feared death because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was certain she’d see him again.”

Thousands of Betty fans have paid tribute to the beloved actress online in the last 24 hours.

Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has also drew large crowds, with mourners leaving candles, flowers, cards, and stuffed animals behind.

Betty’s death was not unexpected, according to her close friend and dress designer Pol’ Atteu, who told HollywoodLife shortly after her death was announced.

“I’d known her health wasn’t great for a while, but it wasn’t until October that I realized how bad it was,” he said.

Betty’s star-studded 100th birthday bash was scheduled for Pol’ and his husband Patrik Simpson to design a gown.

They were told, however, that it would not be necessary.

“We had approached her management in October about doing a gown for her 100th birthday,” he told the outlet.

“We were told that her health was failing and that she wouldn’t need to wear a gown.”

Patrik also expressed his sadness over their friend’s death, saying that they were “not surprised” but “extremely sad.”

Even though Betty will be unable to attend her 100th birthday celebration, it will still be held in her honor.

On Saturday, it was revealed that a special would be released…

