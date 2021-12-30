Betty White Is ‘Amazed’ That She’ll Turn 100 (Exclusive)

Betty White Is ‘Amazed’ That She Will Turn 100 (Exclusive)

Betty White has one big wish for her 100th birthday.

In January, the well-known figure celebrates his 100th birthday.

She’s 17, and she spoke with ET ahead of her big day to share how she’s feeling.

“No, seriously,” the Golden Girls actress said, “I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!”

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime film event that White is celebrating her 100th birthday with.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is going to be AMAZING!” said White in a press release announcing the project last week.

With new interviews with White, behind-the-scenes footage of her work, funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White’s very first sitcom, the film will take a look at her long and successful career.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others, will be among the special guests.

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein directed the film, which will be released in nearly 900 theaters across the country on January 1st.

At 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., on September 17th.

(All times are in local time)

Tickets are available for purchase at participating theater box offices or online at www.FathomEvents.com.

White gave ET only one name for her big birthday wish: “Robert Redford.”

Never say White doesn’t know how to shoot for the stars!

