Betty White is aware of a secret that her fans do not want her to be aware of.

Betty White knows things that her fans don’t want her to know.

Betty White’s untimely death, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday, stunned fans across the country.

While those who planned the party will need varying amounts of time to grieve and release their rage in the year 2021, they may take comfort in the fact that White has finally learned a secret she’d been curious about since childhood.

Estelle Getty, White’s Golden Girls co-star, was afraid of her own mortality, White revealed to Joy Behar in 2011.

Because of her fears, Getty claims she had a difficult time filming the show’s many scenes at funerals.

White was asked if she agreed with Behar’s concerns, given that all of her co-stars had died by that point and were also younger than she.

Her mother, on the other hand, had instilled in her an odd attitude toward death, she said.

“My mother had the most wonderful approach to death,” she explained.

“Even as she grew up, she always said, ‘We know so many things.'”

We are well-versed in almost all aspects of the world.

But at that point, we have no idea what will happen.

‘A lot of people think they do, but they don’t.’

“As a result, whenever we lost someone, she’d say, ‘Now he knows the secret,'” she said at the end.

She is now aware of the secret as well.

News of White’s death began to circulate the day after he died.

On January 31, 2021, some fans planned a party to commemorate her 100th birthday.

Following news of her death, her fans, including actor Ryan Reynolds, took time out from their various celebrations to express their sorrow.

According to Reynolds, White defied expectations, giving her fans even more hope that she would live to be a century old or beyond.

Reynolds begins his Twitter tribute by saying, “The world appears to have changed.”

“She somehow managed to grow very old and not old enough,” he laments, undoubtedly speaking for many fans.

With a television career that spanned more than 80 years, White was The Golden Girls’ final survivor.

Hers was the longest winning streak in the history of the game.

