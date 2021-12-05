Betty White Loved Playing a Serious Role on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Betty White Enjoyed Playing a Serious Role on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Betty White, of The Bold and the Beautiful, joined the show in 2006.

The iconic actress’s new role was a departure from the comedic roles she is known for.

While many actors would be hesitant to switch from comedy to drama, White was enthusiastic about the opportunity.

Most celebrities begin their careers on soap operas before breaking out in primetime.

White, on the other hand, experienced the exact opposite.

When she was cast as Ann Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful, she was already a well-known actress.

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery)’s mother was played by White, and she was at the center of a major plotline.

John McCook of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ weighs in on the Stephanie vs.

Quinn Controversy

Stephanie recalled her father abusing her during a therapy session.

Stephanie returned to Chicago and confronted Ann about the abuse on the advice of Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo).

Despite Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) vouching for Stephanie, Ann denied her claims.

Fans praised White’s portrayal of the headstrong but sympathetic Ann.

White, on the other hand, was ecstatic to play a more dramatic role.

White discussed her experience playing Ann in a 2009 interview with Tulsa World.

“It’s also a huge stretch for me because I don’t get to do serious acting very often.”

So it was kind of fun to get some serious stuff to do.”

White is the sweetheart of Hollywood and gets along with all of her co-stars.

Despite the fact that soap operas have a reputation for being dramatic behind the scenes, White remembered The Bold and the Beautiful with fondness.

“They’re the nicest people in the world,” she explained, “and they greet you back like a member of the family, even if it’s a member of the family they don’t like on camera.”

Flannery and Mills were two actors with whom White collaborated closely.

When the cameras stopped rolling, White praised the women for their acting and said the three of them had a good time.

“You’re playing very serious, heavy scenes, and you can laugh at it all during the breaks.”

It’s great that they don’t take themselves so seriously that they can’t go off script.”

From 2006 to 2009, White appeared as a guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Despite their differences, Ann and Stephanie reconcile in the end.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) invites his mother-in-law to join him in Los Angeles so they can be closer to…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.