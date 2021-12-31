Betty White ‘never feared death,’ according to a friend, because she was looking forward to seeing her late husband Allen Ludden again.

Betty White ‘never feared death,’ according to a friend, because she was looking forward to reuniting with her late husband Allen Ludden.

Betty White, the legendary Golden Girls actress, died on Friday at the age of 99, shocking fans around the world.

According to a close friend, Betty didn’t “ever fear passing” because she wanted to be reunited with her late husband, Allen Ludden.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

