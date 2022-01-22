Betty White once admitted that when Johnny Carson said hello, he always left her “shook.”

Television legends Betty White and Johnny Carson had a funny chemistry that dated back to the early days of television, as fans of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson know.

Despite their long friendship, White admitted near the end of Carson’s 30-year run that the iconic host still “shook” her when he said hello.

In 1987, while Carson was interviewing White, the two TV stars started talking about how they’d known each other since “the early days of television.”

White told Carson in a YouTube clip that, despite her own celebrity, she didn’t think she’d ever take her celebrity friends for granted.

“I even get shook when you say, ‘Hello, Betty,'” she admitted.

“How are you doing?” says the narrator.

“Oh please,” the legendary host said, seemingly surprised, before explaining, “We grew up together out here, and we both started in television together, but I still get shook.”

White joked to Carson in the same interview that if he hadn’t been “in such a hurry to get married,” the two might have become more than friends.

Carson blushed as he told her, “You’re something else.”

He married Alexis Maas in 1987, as a point of reference.

It was his fourth and longest marriage, lasting until he passed away in 2005.

White discussed her long friendship with Carson in a 1997 interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

She said, “We’ve known each other since Carson’s Cellar,” referring to one of the Tonight Show host’s first comedy shows.

Carson was “such a kid” when they met, according to White, and he hadn’t “grown into [himself]yet,” as evidenced by his “long wrists.”

White went on to say that she and Carson met while working on different shows before he took over hosting The Tonight Show.

She admitted, “We just kind of cracked each other up.”

Carson eventually called White with some sketch ideas after he took over the legendary late-night show, according to White.

Many of them, as fans recall, depicted the pair in various stages of undress, causing hilarity.

As a result, White appears to be a natural fit for some of Carson’s sketches for The Tonight Show, owing to a long and amusing history.

After 25 years of marriage, they reprised their roles as Adam and Eve.

