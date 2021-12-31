Betty White once said, “I wish I hadn’t had two bad marriages.”

Betty White had a long and illustrious career in movies and television shows.

She did, however, take on the role of wife three times.

She did, however, once admit that she wished she hadn’t had two bad marriages in her life.

Happy National Pet Day to all of my two-legged and four-legged friends out there! I’ve always loved animals.

nationalpetdaypic.twitter.comwLpszTNgK4 (hashtag)

‘I Just Don’t Think… I Could Manage Both,’ Betty White says of her inability to have children.

White married United States Army Air Forces aircraft pilot Dick Barker in 1945 and divorced the same year.

She later married and divorced actor Lane Allen in 1947 and 1949.

Allen Ludden, her third husband, was the love of her life.

She, on the other hand, did not jump at the opportunity to marry him.

“I kept saying no for a year,” White told Newsweek in 2011.

He sent me a white stuffed bunny with diamond earrings on its ears and a card that said, ‘Please Say Yes?’ So when I answered the phone that night, I didn’t say hello; instead, I just said, ‘Yes.'”

She later admitted on Oprah Winfrey’s show, Where Are They Now, that she “waste[d]a year” by rejecting his proposals.

Instead of spending that year apart, the actor wished they had spent it together.

Ludden died from stomach cancer in 1981.

Betty White drew inspiration for her character in ‘The Golden Girls’ from a personal tragedy.

For the television personality, the third time was the charm.

She did, however, admit to having regrets about her first two marriages and shared her one wish.

In 2014, she told New You magazine via The Daily Mail, “to bring Allen [Ludden] back.”

“I also wish I hadn’t had two failed marriages.”

“I had lovely relationships, but nothing in the league of Allen,” she continued, “but they were probably my fault.”

At first, White claimed she didn’t marry the “right men.”

As an animal lover, she joked that if other women wanted to be cougars, “that’s fine.”

However, she admitted that dating a younger man would make her feel “insecure” because she would continue to grow older while he would remain the same.

It’s fun to express gratitude to those you care about on Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.comV87lC8NkvC

The fact that…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Happy National Pet Day to all my friends out there, both two legged and four legged! I have been a pet lover all my life. #nationalpetdaypic.twitter.com/wLpszTNgK4 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) April 11, 2021