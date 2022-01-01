Betty White Photographs Throughout the Years

Betty White Photos Throughout the Years

On December 31, 2021, Betty White passed away.

The former star of The Golden Girls had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Here’s a timeline of White’s life over the years.

In 1954, this photograph was taken.

During that time, White starred in the television series Life with Elizabeth as the title character.

She appeared in 40 episodes between 1952 and 1955.

White then starred in Date with the Angels from 1957 to 1958 as Vickie AngelHoney.

White devoted her life to helping animals.

She once told Guinness World Records that she would be a zookeeper if she wasn’t an actress.

White wrote about her fascination with the zoo in her book Betty and Friends, My Life at the Zoo.

She enjoys going to the zoo to see the animals because it is like going on a trip.

“Both my mother and father were true animal lovers, and I am eternally grateful that they passed on so much of their enthusiasm to me,” White said.

She went on to say that going to the zoo was like “traveling to a whole new country inhabited by a variety of wondrous creatures” she wouldn’t see otherwise.

In 1955, a Christmas parade was held in which White was honored.

She can be seen here waving to her fans while riding in a Chevrolet.

White met her third husband, Allen Ludden, while appearing on his game show Password in 1961.

That summer, while filming a television special, White and Ludden reunited.

Ludden and she became “instant friends,” according to the Archive of American Television.

Ludden began asking White if she would marry him by the third week of White and Ludden’s time on the TV special.

At first, she claims, it was a joke, but his question became serious.

For the next year, Ludden kept proposing to White.

Ludden purchased a wedding ring one day and instructed White to put it on.

“He purchased a stunning gold wedding ring encrusted with diamonds.”

And he gave it to me one night at dinner and said, ‘You might as well take it because you’re going to wear it one day.'” White eventually accepted Ludden’s proposal.

They were married from 1961 to 1981, when he died.

In The Proposal, White starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock.

She became close with the cast and formed a long-lasting friendship with Reynolds and Bullock.

Reynolds along with…

