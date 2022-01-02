Betty White said she had “no fear or dread of death” at one point.

Betty White famously stated that she had “no fear or dread of death.”

Betty White was a television icon in the twentieth century.

The actor died unexpectedly just before the New Year in 2022, shocking Hollywood.

White did, however, share her thoughts on death on a few occasions before she died.

She had “no fear or dread of death,” according to the starlet.

On December, the color white is used.

30th of December, 2021

She was only a few weeks away from turning 100 in January.

17. in the year 2022

Her agent, Jeff Witjas, told People that White “died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” according to TMZ. White “didn’t have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment.”

White had been talking to People about her historic birthday just a few weeks before her death.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she expressed her gratitude.

“Wow.”

Betty White’s Character in ‘The Golden Girls’ was inspired by a personal tragedy.

While some people fear death, White was unconcerned.

In a 2012 interview with the New York Times’ TimesTalk, White said that her mother encouraged her to have a positive attitude toward death.

White said, “My mother had a wonderful approach to death.”

“She said, ‘We have managed to find out almost everything that exists, but nobody knows… what happens when it’s over.’ It’s the one secret that we don’t know,’ she said.”

“So whenever we lost someone very close and dear,” White continued, “she would always say, ‘Well, now he knows the secret.’ And it somehow took the curse off of it.”

As a result, White claims to have “no fear or dread of death.”

She had made a similar statement on CBS Sunday Morning with Katie Couric a year before.

White said, “My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death.”

“She used to say, ‘No one knows.’

People believe they do — you can believe whatever you want about what happens at the last moment — but no one knows until it happens.’… Growing up, she’d always say, ‘Now they know the secret.’

Betty White’s Stepchildren’s Ages in 2021, as Well as How She Feels About Being a Stepmom

Betty White wrote about this topic in her 1987 autobiography Betty White In Person.

She elaborated on the…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.