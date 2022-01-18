Betty White says hosting “Saturday Night Live” was a “terrifying proposition” that she turned down three times.

Betty White, a late-night television icon, once revealed that she turned down three offers to host Saturday Night Live before something special changed her mind.

What prompted her to accept the “terrifying proposition”?

White is a television legend, but she felt she was restricted when it came to performing for SNL. Part of this was due to her California roots.

She expressed her fear of being “like a fish out of water on such a New York-oriented show” in her book, If You Ask Me.

So she turned down three offers and claimed she never thought about it again.

That is, until her agent noticed a collective demand for her to host the show in 2010.

The Golden Girls star couldn’t say no to the offer after learning that fans were politely asking for her to host SNL. According to her book, a Facebook campaign called “Betty White to Host SNL (Please)” received nearly half a million votes between January and March of 2010.

Soon after, her friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, brought her another offer to host the show from Lorne Michaels.

Despite her apparent flattery, she continued to oppose the concept for the same reasons she had previously.

Witjas, on the other hand, she claimed, would not take no for an answer.

Despite her “strong (and desperate) objections,” she was eventually on her way to New York.

The cue card process used on SNL, White noted in If You Ask Me, was one immediate stumbling block.

According to her, the week of hosting began with about 40 sketches, which were eventually whittled down to the small number that aired.

“I usually memorize my lines.”

“However, with forty-plus sketches to weed out, that was impossible, and I was told we’d have to use cue cards,” the beloved icon revealed.

Unfortunately, she described the idea as “anathema” — or something she abhors.

She was worried that reading would cause her to be distracted.

“Even the most accomplished actors have that distracting eye switch,” she wrote….

