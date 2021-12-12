Betty White Sets The Tone With Her New Book

Betty White’s New Book Sets A New Standard

Betty White was back on the list of trending topics this weekend, and this time it was for good reason.

In honor of the actor’s 100th birthday next month, a new book about her long and illustrious career is now available.

Ray Richmond has written a new book called Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life, which is available in both print and digital formats.

Richmond gathered as much information as he could about White’s century of life and work in the entertainment industry, noting that she has already written three memoirs.

He told Variety that he wondered if there was anything else he could say about White that people didn’t already know, but he discovered that there was.

He looked at White’s legacy in pop culture and was pleased to report that her on-screen persona is genuine and sincere.

He believes it is because of her public relations strategy that she has remained relevant for longer than any other celebrity of her caliber.

Richmond said, “She’s humble about it.”

“She doesn’t consider herself to be all that.

That appeals to the general public in the United States.

She can read the room and the mood better than any other performer I’ve ever seen.

And no one knows her brand like she does.

She’s aware of her limitations and the boundaries she can cross.

She does it elegantly.”

White’s longevity and good health, according to Richmond, have aided her public image.

He explained, “One reason she’s achieved everything she has is that once a performer reaches a certain age, you become iconic and loved simply because you’re still there.” In White’s case, she was able to keep working on screen and adapting to new roles as she grew older.”

White, according to Richmond, has recently gained notoriety for her self-awareness and willingness to poke fun at herself.

“What people love about Betty is how game she is for everything apple pie and America – and how she can swear like a sailor in the same breath,” he said. While most fans are aware of this, the new book delves deeper into how White arrived at that point and the powerful foundation it is built on.

