Betty White, the ‘Golden Girls’ star, has died at the age of 99.

Betty White, the star of ‘The Golden Girls,’ has died at the age of 99.

Her death comes just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.

This is a timeline of White’s life and career.

White’s death was announced by White’s agent and friend Jeff Witjas.

In a statement to People, Witjas said, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was confident that she’d see him again.”

White expressed her gratitude for her good health in an interview with People magazine published just days before her death.

White told the publication, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

“It’s incredible.”

White also talked about her health in her book, If You Ask Me, and how lucky she was to be healthy and feel great for so long.

She claimed she hadn’t had a cold in 20 years and didn’t need to take many medications.

She also stated that she only had headaches on rare occasions.

White wrote, “I’m not a big pill-taker, and I almost never have a headache.”

“However, I once came across a story about Dr.

Linus Pauling, who avoided colds by taking vitamin C every day.

I reasoned, “If it’s good enough for Linus Pauling, why not me?” I inquired of my doctor, who replied, “That’s nonsense; vitamin C has nothing to do with the common cold.”

But, because I was deficient in other vitamins, I began taking vitamin C every morning.

I haven’t had a cold in over two decades.”

In 1939, White began her career in radio.

She then switched to watching television.

White is best known for her role as Rose Nylund in the hit TV show The Golden Girls.

Her first appearance on television was in the 1945 short Time to Kill, in which she played Lou’s Girl.

White made her television debut in the role of a phone girl in 1949.

