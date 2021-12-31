Betty White, the legendary Golden Girls actress, has died at the age of 99, and fans are paying tribute to the American icon.

Betty White, the legendary Golden Girls actress, has died at the age of 99, prompting fans to pay tribute to the American icon.

At the time of her death, White was 99 years old and had a Hollywood career that spanned nine decades.

White began his career as a radio personality in Los Angeles in the 1930s, after being born in Oak Park, Illinois.

She moved to television and became a regular panelist on shows such as Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell The Truth, Hollywood Squares, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid.

White was dubbed “the first lady of game shows” after receiving the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for the first time in 1983.

Her role as Rose Nylund in the 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls catapulted her career to new heights.

The four women’s characters revolved around three widows and one divorcée who shared a house in Miami, Florida, and they were played by Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Throughout its run, the sitcom received critical acclaim, winning several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Each of the four stars was nominated for an Emmy Award, making it one of only four sitcoms in history to do so.

