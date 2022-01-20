Betty White, Valerie Bertinelli’s ‘Hot in Cleveland’ co-star (Exclusive)

Betty White, Valerie Bertinelli’s ‘Hot in Cleveland’ co-star, remembers Valerie Bertinelli (exclusive)

Valerie Bertinelli reveals what her favorite aspect of Betty White is.

The actress spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about her late Hot in Cleveland co-star and how she will be remembered.

After suffering a stroke six days prior, White died on New Year’s Eve.

She was 99 years old at the time.

Bertinelli described White as “just oozing kindness.”

“She was a kind, kind human being, so it wasn’t a struggle for her.”

“I’m not sorry for her; in fact, I’m overjoyed for her.”

“It’s always harder for those of us who are left behind,” Bertinelli said of White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.

From 2010 to 2015, Bertinelli and White starred in the TV Land sitcom Hot in Cleveland alongside Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves.

Following White’s death, Bertinelli told ET she found great comfort in something Malick told her.

“You know damn well Allen was sitting on the rainbow bridge and all of her animals throughout her life are sitting there waiting for her too,” Wendy Malick said, recalling Bertinelli. “I could just see Betty’s face light up and those dimples getting deeper.”

That was the source of her joy.”

“Rest In Peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now,” Bertinelli wrote on Instagram in a previous tribute to White.

Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom) shared a post.

Bertinelli told ET that she’s focused on enjoying life as it comes rather than worrying about the future since White’s death.

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, her new memoir, delves into this subject.

“I was always worried about the destination and how I was going to get there, and you know what? There isn’t one,” she explained.

“It truly is, as the old adage goes, ‘It’s all in the journey.’ I am not a light switch kind of girl.”

Things don’t just fall into place for me.

I’m more like a dimmer switch that turns on and off gradually.

And the dimmer is brightening.”

Enough Is Enough: Learning to Love the Person I Am Today is now available.

