Betty White, who passed away at the age of 99, was remembered by Kathy Griffin, Debra Messing, and others.

Betty White, who died at the age of 99, was remembered by Kathy Griffin, Debra Messing, and others.

Betty White, the Emmy-winning actress and star of the Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died at the age of 99.

Her death, which occurred on New Year’s Eve, occurred just weeks before her 100th birthday, which was scheduled for January.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, was set to commemorate the occasion.

It didn’t take long for Hollywood to pay tribute to the star, whose career spanned more than 80 years, with heartfelt messages and remembrances, with many of her colleagues taking to Twitter and Instagram to remember the comedy legend and honor her incomparable legacy.

“Where do I begin? I’ve known her [for a long time], but I believe I met her for the first time when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 1990s.

“Everyone was ecstatic she was on the show,” Kathy Griffin recalled in a lengthy Twitter thread about her time on the sitcom with the star.

“I grew up marveling at her,” Debra Messing wrote.

“She was daring, playful, and astute.”

Even though we all knew this day would come, the sense of loss remains.

Indeed, it is a national treasure.

“Fly with the Angels,” says the narrator.

“Our national treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday,” George Takei wrote, before going on to mention her many memorable TV roles.

“Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has gone to the stars to entertain the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm.”

We have all suffered a great loss as a result of his death.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Betty White, a national treasure, died recently.

