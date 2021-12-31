Betty White, who starred in the television shows “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore,” died at the age of 99.

Betty White, the seven-time Emmy Award-winning actress who was dubbed a “national treasure” by Oprah Winfrey and held the Guinness World Record for “Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer,” has died at the age of 99, according to multiple sources.

Her death occurred just a few months before her 100th birthday, which was scheduled for January.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, will be broadcast on television on July 17th.

The actress opened up to ET in December about how she was feeling as the big day approached.

White exclaimed, “I’m amazed.”

“No, seriously, I’m the luckiest man on two feet to be as healthy and as happy as I am!”

Her childhood ambition was to be a forest ranger, like Betty White, the great American comedian.

Instead, she took on Hollywood, a life in the spotlight, for the benefit of American arts and letters.

She transformed the town with her wit and intellect, making it better, kinder, and a whole lot more entertaining.

Her resume dates back to before WWII, with her first appearance on the game show circuit on shows like Password and The Hollywood Squares.

While she’s appeared in everything from TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland to The Bold and the Beautiful, and most recently hosted Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, she’s best known for two distinct TV sitcom roles: the amiable, doe-eyed Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, and the duplicitous Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show a decade before.

Both shows broke new ground in terms of portraying independent women who were untethered from men (at least matrimonially) and defied both real-world and television conventions.

These shows weren’t unadulterated feminist triumphs, but they were unique, liberating, and catalysts for social change.

The audience was ecstatic, the ratings were strong, and the Emmys were plentiful.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show, set in the 1970s, starred its namesake, who played Mary Richards, a cheerful single woman who worked for WJM, a fictitious Minneapolis television station.

Moore’s off-camera pal White joined the cast in season four as.

