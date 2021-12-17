Betty White will host a special movie screening to commemorate her 100th birthday.

Betty White has extended an invitation to the public to celebrate her 100th birthday, which falls on January 1st.

17 and has a movie special about her life and career in Hollywood premiering in theaters on that day.

Betty White: 100 Years Young is a film that will look back on some of her most famous roles over the years and will feature White alongside a cast of famous friends.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are among the celebrities who are celebrating with White.

“You’ll see Betty’s most hilarious moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show – and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom,” according to the description.

“Plus, Betty shares behind-the-scenes details from her extraordinary life and career.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; the party is waiting.”

In a trailer for the film, White is seen greeting the camera while several actors, including Reynolds, Burnett, Bertinelli, and the late Alex Trebek, say her name.

“Hello, my name is Betty White.”

She tells the camera, “I feel so fortunate to have had such a wonderful career for as long as I have.”

“It’s just the magic of Betty White – not everyone has that,” Bertinelli says at the end of the trailer when asked why everyone is so enamored with White.

Ray Richmond published Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life earlier this month, which is a new book about the actress and her legacy.

“What people love about Betty is how enthusiastic she is about everything apple pie and America – and how she can swear like a sailor at the same time,” the author told Variety.

“She doesn’t believe she is all that,” he continued.

That appeals to the general public in the United States.

She can read the room and the mood better than any other performer I’ve ever seen.

And no one knows her brand like she does.

She is aware of her limitations and the boundaries she can cross.

Betty White: 100 Years Young will be released in select movie theaters in January.

