Betty White’s assistant posts the late Golden Girls actress’s final photo just days before her death at the age of 99.

Just days before her death at the age of 99, Betty White’s assistant shared the late actress’s final photo.

The iconic actress died of a stroke after blood flow to her brain was cut off.

Kiersten, the actress’s assistant, posted Betty’s final photo on Facebook, which showed her sitting in a chair and smiling slightly.

Betty posed with her hands together while wearing a printed green blazer over a matching top and white pants.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten,” Kiersten wrote.

Betty’s Personal Assistant.

I wanted to share this Betty photograph with you on this special day.

“It was taken on 122021,” says the caption.

It’s probably one of her final photos.

She was radiant and beautiful, and she seemed to be in the best of spirits.

“Thank you to everyone who does good today and every day to make the world a better place.”

On January 17, Betty would have turned 100 years old.

Many fans were quick to respond, leaving nothing but praise in the comments section.

“This is such a beautiful photo of her,” one person wrote.

She was stunning on the inside and out, and I know she adored you.”

“This precious lady brought a lot of laughter to us all,” another added.

But, most importantly, she brought a great deal of warmth.”

On New Year’s Eve morning, the legendary actress passed away at her home.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said at the time.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty didn’t seem to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was certain she’d see him again.”

Soon after, the Golden Girls star’s cause of death was revealed to be a cerebrovascular accident, which meant that Betty’s brain tissue was damaged due to a loss of blood flow to part of her brain.

Following the news, fans and celebrities flocked to pay their respects to the legendary actress.

Ryan Reynolds, a close friend of Betty’s, shared a touching post just one day after admitting to having a “past relationship” with her.

“The world appears to have changed,” he wrote.

She excelled at going against the grain.

She managed to get very old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, you’ll be missed.

“You’ve figured out the key.”

Debra Messing, who stars in Will and Grace, tweeted, “Betty White…

I grew up enthralled by what I saw…

