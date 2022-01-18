Betty White’s assistant shares one of her final photos on what would have been her 100th birthday.

In honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday, her former assistant is giving fans a glimpse into her final days.

White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo of the late actress taken in December on White’s official Facebook page on Monday.

She died on New Year’s Eve, at the age of 20, 11 days before her birthday.

“Hello, everyone! My name is Kiersten, and I’m here to help you out.”

Betty’s Personal Assistant.

I wanted to share this Betty photo with you on this special day.

“I believe it’s one of her last photos,” Mikelas wrote alongside a smiling photo of White, “and she was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”

Thanks to everyone who is helping to make the world a better place today and every day.”

White, dressed in a bright green printed top and white pants, appeared to be at ease in the photo.

For the occasion, the 99-year-old comedienne wore white and gold jewelry and red lipstick.

White talked about the momentous occasion and how she felt leading up to her big day in ET’s most recent interview with her.

“No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!” the Golden Girls actress exclaimed.

White said she felt so good that she planned to celebrate her birthday with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: A Celebration, which premiered in 1500 theaters nationwide on White’s birthday Monday.

White said in a press release announcing the project, “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is going to be GREAT!”

The film included new interviews with White, behind-the-scenes footage of her work, funniest moments from The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White’s very first sitcom, among other things.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli are among the special guests.

