Betty White’s Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks — Photos

Throughout the Years, Betty White’s Most Memorable Red Carpet Fashion Moments — Photos

Betty White’s death today shocked the country, prompting many people to reflect on her life — and her many memorable red carpet moments.

The Golden Girls star, who would have turned 100 on January 17, died at the age of 99 at her home on December 31.

According to the LAPD, her death “appears to be a natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play.”

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Jeff Witjas, Betty’s agent and close friend, said in a statement to People on Friday.

“I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden,” says the author.

She knew she’d run into him again.”

White got her start in the entertainment industry at the age of eight, working in radio.

In 1949, she co-hosted Hollywood on Television with Al Jarvis, which paved the way for her first television series, Life With Elizabeth, for which she received an Emmy award.

Following that, she landed a slew of career-changing roles, including Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and, of course, Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, both of which earned her White Emmy nominations.

You can count on a slew of red carpet appearances if you work in the entertainment industry for a long time.

Over the years, the five-time Emmy Award winner has perfected the art of red carpet dressing, frequently donning bright colors and patterns.

As evidenced by her appearances over the years, the comedian loved sequins and metallic details.

Consider White’s 1986 Emmy Awards gown, which epitomizes her feminine style.

She accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Golden Girls in a sequin-embellished lavender gown with sheer sleeves.

It’s without a doubt one of her most memorable songs.

Us Weekly’s Stylish is paying tribute to White’s vibrant life by looking back at some of her most memorable fashion moments from the 1960s to the 2010s.

Check them out ahead of time.

