Betty White’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The Cause of Betty White’s Death Has Been Revealed

Betty White’s death certificate, which was issued about 10 days after she died at her home in Los Angeles, revealed the actress’ immediate cause of death.

Betty White died on her 100th birthday, and authorities now know what caused her death.

The actress, who was best known for her roles in The Golden Girls, The Proposal, and other popular shows, died on December 9th at the age of 99 in her Los Angeles home.

White died of a cerebrovascular accident, or a stroke, according to her death certificate obtained by E! News.

Six days before her death, she suffered a stroke.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the medical incident occurs when a portion of the brain experiences a loss of blood flow, which can result in “long-term brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.”

White told People magazine a few weeks before she died that she was “so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

Jeff Witjas, White’s friend and agent, previously told E! News that she “died peacefully in her sleep at her home” and denied that her death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some people believe her death was caused by a booster shot she received three days prior, but this is not the case.

Witjas said in a statement to E! News in January that she died of natural causes.

3. “Her death should not be politicized—she lived a life that was not politicized.”

He went on to praise her as a “great lady,” remembering her for her work as an animal advocate and activist.

“Most television actors are in character.

Betty White is the image of herself that she has presented to the public.

“She was really genuine in that way,” Witjas told E! News exclusively.

“I’d just like to remind all of Betty’s wonderful fans to remember her legacy…

“To me, it’s really just remembering the greatness of Betty White, the kindness and the laughter she has left for us with all her performances,” he continued.

Starting with the 1945 short film Time to Kill, her Hollywood career spanned more than 70 years.

After that, she played Mrs.

Lake Placid’s Delores Bickerman and The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s Sue Ann Nivens.

One of her last appearances was as the voice of…

