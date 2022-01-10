Betty White’s Cause of Death Was Revealed After She Was Previously Listed As Suffering From Natural Causes

After previously citing natural causes, Betty White’s cause of death was revealed.

Betty White’s official cause of death has been revealed, less than two weeks after her death shocked Hollywood.

According to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ on Monday, January 10, the actress died of a cerebrovascular accident on New Year’s Eve 2021 at the age of 99.

Blood flow to the brain is cut off during the incident, resulting in tissue damage.

White had a stroke several days before she died, according to the document.

Her agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement after the news of her death broke that she died of natural causes.

He later confirmed to Us Weekly that funeral arrangements were in the works.

“The arrangements are being handled privately, as Betty requested,” Witjas said on January 5.

“She didn’t want people to make a big deal out of her, just like she didn’t want people to make a big deal out of her in life.”

Witjas also suggested that fans who want to do something special to honor White’s memory donate to the Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific, and Guide Dogs For The Blind, among other organizations.

When she died, the former Hot in Cleveland star was just shy of her 100th birthday.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight that she felt like she was “the luckiest broad on two feet” to be approaching such a significant life milestone.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a film, was set to be released to commemorate White’s 100th birthday.

Despite the fact that the tone of the one-night event has shifted since her death, the film will still be shown in theaters on Monday, January 17.

“We developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person and an accomplished entertainer over the many years we worked with her.”

Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement about the project’s continuation that they hoped to “provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life.”

Cameos from some of are expected to appear in the film.

