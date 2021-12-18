Betty White’s Celebration of Her 100th Birthday

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Plans

For her 100th birthday, Betty White is going all out!

In January, the beloved icon will turn 100 years old.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime film, is helping her mark the occasion.

In a press release announcing the project, White said, “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is going to be GREAT!”

New interviews with White, behind-the-scenes footage of her work, funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White’s very first sitcom will all be featured in the film.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are among the special guests she will be hosting.

The film A Birthday Celebration, directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, will be released in nearly 900 theaters across the country on January 1st.

1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.

(All times are in local time)

Tickets are available for purchase at participating theater box offices or online at www.FathomEvents.com.

White spent her 99th birthday in quarantine last year, and she updated ET on her plans for the day.

“What am I doing for my birthday?” White teased, “I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

