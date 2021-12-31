Betty White’s Death Appears to Have Been Natural

Betty White’s Death Appears to Have Been Caused by Natural Causes

Following Betty White’s death at the age of 99, new details have emerged.

Officers responded to the actress’ home at 9:37 a.m. local time on Friday, December 31, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD tells Us that “it appears to be a natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play.”

In a statement, White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed her death.

Witjas told People, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

During her long career, the Golden Girls alum received 21 Emmy nominations (five wins), two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

White died just a few months before her 100th birthday.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a documentary, was previously announced as part of her plans to commemorate the occasion.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is going to be AMAZING!” she said earlier this month in an interview with Us.

Carol Burnett, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Tina Fey, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are among White’s friends and former costars who will appear in the film.

The Proposal star told Entertainment Tonight two days before her death that the prospect of turning 100 “amazed” her.

“No, seriously,” she exclaimed on Wednesday, December 29, “I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!”

White also told People that the key to living a long life is to “avoid anything green.”

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to be in such good health and to be in such good shape at this age.

“I was born a cockeyed optimist,” she said on Tuesday, December 28, adding, “I got it from my mom, and that never changed.”

I always look for the bright side.”

