Betty White’s death has prompted celebrities to express their sorrow on social media.

Betty White’s death has prompted celebrities to take to social media to express their sorrow.

Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021.

White lived a long, adventurous, and wildly successful life, but it wasn’t nearly long enough for fans and the entertainment industry who adored him.

White met thousands of people during her 80-year career.

Today, they’re taking to social media to express their feelings about the beloved star of The Golden Girls.

Betty White and Valerie Bertinelli became fast friends on the set of Hot in Cleveland, so it’s no surprise that Bertinelli was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to her when she died.

Bertinelli’s words were straightforward and moving.

“Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” she tweeted.

From 2010 to 2015, White portrayed Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland.

Betty, may you rest in peace.

My God, what a beautiful place heaven must be right now.

Ryan Reynolds also expressed his feelings about his beloved co-star on Twitter.

White had defied the odds and blazed trails, according to Reynolds and his co-stars.

He claimed that while she grew old, she didn’t get old enough for her fans.

Reynolds co-starred with White and Sandra Bullock in the 2009 film The Proposal.

Now the world appears to be a different place.

She excelled at going against the grain.

She grew old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, you will be missed.

pic.twitter.comuevwerjobS

Bullock also released a statement regarding White’s death.

Bullock discussed White’s tragic death with Variety.

“I don’t drink vodka… but tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon on the other side and just be ok being sad,” she said.

Betty was that for all of us, so I’ll have to get some rose-colored glasses.”

Betty White’s death isn’t being mourned solely by celebrities and former co-stars.

President Joe Biden and the United States Army expressed their feelings about White on Twitter just hours after TMZ broke the news.

White had made millions of Americans happy, according to Biden.

White volunteered for the US Army, according to the US Army, and she was a true legend on and off the screen.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.