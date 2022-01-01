Betty White’s death was “not surprising,” according to close friends, because her health had been “failing for a while” prior to her 100th birthday.

Betty White’s death was “not surprising,” according to close friends, because her health had been “failing for a while” before her 100th birthday.

Betty White, the iconic actress, died on Friday, just days before her 100th birthday on January 17th.

Some close to the 99-year-old, however, said they had been aware for “quite some time” that the Golden Girls star’s health was “failing.”

“I’d known her health wasn’t great for a while, but I didn’t realize how bad it was until October,” close friend and dress designer Pol’ Atteu recently told HollywoodLife.

Betty’s star-studded 100th birthday bash was Pol’ and his husband Patrik Simpson’s plan.

They were told, however, that it was not required.

“We approached her management in October about creating a gown for her 100th birthday.”

“We were told her health was failing and that she wouldn’t need to wear a gown.”

Pol’s husband, Patrik, said they were “not surprised,” but “extremely sad,” by the news.

“I was devastated to learn of Betty’s death this morning.

However, Patrik stated, “we were not surprised.”

“As we had suspected, her health had been deteriorating for some time.”

“She was determined to reach the milestone of 100.

We will always remember her as a lovely friend.

“She was a bright light in a dark world, and that light will continue to shine from on high forever.”

Betty’s iconic turquoise dress was designed by Pol’ and Patrik for her SAG Lifetime Achievement Award honor in 2010.

“We made one of Betty White’s most iconic gowns for her Lifetime Achievement Award,” Pol’ added.

Betty’s gown was intended for her 100th birthday celebration, which she announced on Instagram.

“Betty White invites you to her 100th Birthday celebration event,” the text beneath the throwback photo announcement read.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt were among the celebrities expected to attend.

“I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” Betty captioned the photo. “Get your tickets and join me at the link in my bio!”

Betty also reflected on her upcoming special day in a final tweet before she died:

“I can’t believe it’s nearly time for my 100th birthday.”

Though some close friends may have suspected Betty’s health was deteriorating, TMZ reported that she was free of illnesses and was not suffering from any particular ailment.

