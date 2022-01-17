Betty White’s (Exclusive) Comments on Turning 100

Betty White’s 100th birthday wish was to spend it with Robert Redford.

While the actress and comedian died in a tragic accident on Dec.

She was looking forward to her 99th birthday on December 31, 2021, and possibly spending it with the actor from All The President’s Men.

White spoke about the historic milestone and how she was feeling ahead of her 100th birthday celebration on January in ET’s most recent interview with her.

“No, seriously,” the Golden Girls actress said, “I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!”

In fact, White said she was feeling so good that she was planning to celebrate her birthday with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: A Celebration, which was set to premiere on White’s birthday Monday but will now be released (for one day only).

On Monday, at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., Betty White: A Celebration will open in 1500 theaters across the country.

(All times are in UTC).

While there may be additional times available, Fathom Events recommends that fans check with their participating theater for showtimes. Tickets for the celebration can be purchased at fathomevents.com.

In a press release announcing the project last month, White teased her excitement for the film.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is going to be GREAT!” she exclaimed, referring to the film’s new interviews with White, behind-the-scenes footage of her work, funniest moments from The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White’s very first sitcom.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are just a few of the special guests who will appear.

The film also elucidates White’s desire to be remembered.

White expressed her desire to be thought in a clip from the celebratory film.

