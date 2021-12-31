Betty White’s fans have all expressed similar sentiments following her death on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

Betty White’s fans have all expressed their sorrow over her death on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

In 2021, several high-profile celebrities died, including the Golden Girls actress.

Following TMZ’s announcement of Betty’s death, Twitter was inundated with fan reactions.

Many people believed that the beloved star’s death was due to a “curse.”

One Twitter user wrote, “I can’t believe Betty White died 2 weeks before her 100th birthday in 2021 still cursed.”

Another wrote, “I knew 2021 was cursed because they had to spit in our faces and take Betty before we left.”

“The death of Betty White has proven that 2021 is a cursed year,” said a third.

The narrator says, “Midnight cannot come soon enough.”

Betty gushed about the chance to celebrate on her PEOPLE cover just days before she died.

“My 100th birthday…” she captioned the post, which has since received hundreds of condolences in the comments.

I can’t believe it’s almost here, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people hits newsstands nationwide tomorrow.”

Betty’s long-time agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, confirmed her death.

He made a statement after the initial reports of her death surfaced.

“I thought Betty would live forever, even though she was about to turn 100,” Jeff said in his statement.

“The animal kingdom, which she adored, and I will both miss her terribly.”

“I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of death because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

“She was confident she’d run into him again.”

Betty died at her home of natural causes.

She had a long career as a radio personality, starting in the 1930s.

She landed a role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the 1980s, and she continued to appear in television shows and films in the years after that.

Betty was adored by many.

