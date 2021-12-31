Betty White’s Favorite Aging Quotes in Hollywood Before Her Death

Prior to her death, Betty White’s Best Age-Related Quotes in Hollywood

Throughout her decades-long career, Betty White established herself as an icon, and she frequently shared her wisdom on aging prior to her death.

The actress died on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022.

In an interview published two days before her death, White told Entertainment Tonight, “[I’m] amazed.”

“No, seriously, I’m the luckiest man on two feet to be as healthy and as happy as I am!”

Jeff Witjas, the Golden Girls alum’s agent, confirmed her death just weeks before her milestone birthday.

In a statement to People on December 31, he said, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty didn’t seem to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was confident that she’d see him again.”

White turned 99 in January 2021, and her rep told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that she wanted to “interact with her friends,” but couldn’t because of social distancing guidelines imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Betty’s rep added, “Crossword puzzles are no match for Betty.”

“She reads a variety of newspapers, watches a limited amount of television, and walks up and down the stairs in her bedroom for exercise.”

White rose to fame on shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, and she continued to work as she got older.

She starred in the 2010 romantic comedy The Proposal alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock as a scene-stealing grandmother.

In a 2018 episode of Fireside Chat With Esther, the Grammy winner’s final onscreen appearance.

She did voiceover work until 2019, including a role in Toy Story 4 as “Bitey White.”

White’s last public appearance was at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2018.

She joked at the time, “It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and you’re still putting up with me.”

“That’s all I have to say.

