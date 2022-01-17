Betty White’s Final Interview Will Be Featured in ‘Celebration,’ a Tribute Film

Betty White’s final interview will be screened in theaters as part of the tribute film Betty White: A Celebration.

“On December 12, Betty filmed a tribute to her fans.

“20, which will be in the film,” producer Steve Boettcher said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, January 16.

“She came up with the idea.”

We’ve been asked to share it because she said, “I want my fans to know this.”

It’s been requested that we share it on social media.

The only place we thought was appropriate was to include it in the film and show it to her friends, family, and fans who will be in attendance.”

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a one-night-only nationwide Fathom Events screening, was originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration in honor of the Golden Girls star’s 100th birthday, which would have fallen on Monday, January 17.

However, since White’s death on December 31, it has become a memorial.

The Monday night screening, now simply titled Betty White: A Celebration, has been expanded to more than 1,500 theaters across the United States.

According to her death certificate, the legendary star died as a result of a cerebrovascular accident, which can result in tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to the brain.

She had a stroke several days before she died, according to the document.

Because of White’s death, the filmmakers had to rethink the Celebration documentary and even consider canceling it altogether.

“We had to pull the film back because it had already been completed and distributed to theaters.”

During his THR interview, Boettcher explained, “The first thing we did was sit down and talk with our team and Betty’s team — should we just cancel?”

“Betty’s team pressed us on, saying things like, ‘No, she wouldn’t want this.'”

Proceed with caution.

That was the big decision that weekend.”

White’s final appearance onscreen, according to the producer, was an emotional watch. White was interviewed many times over the last 15 years of her life.

Boettcher recalled, “Betty loved getting glammed up.”

“She adored the dress, the hair, and the overall look.

It’s probably a minute or two of her just staring at the camera.

