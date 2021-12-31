Betty White’s House: Everything We Know About Her Carmel, California, Residence

Betty White’s death stunned Hollywood, as she was only a few weeks away from turning 100.

From The Golden Girls to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White has left an indelible mark on fans, who will remember her spunky humor and fantastic roles.

Betty White’s house in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, is up next.

Here’s what we came up with based on neighborhood data to determine the house’s value.

Betty White’s home isn’t well-known, but she did once give a YouTube glimpse into her life in California.

White was involved in the production of a spoof of MTV’s Cribs, which gave viewers an inside look at one of her homes.

“My name is Betty White, and I’d like to introduce myself.”

“Welcome to my crib,” she said to the cameras as she welcomed them in through the front door.

After that, the camera pans through her dining room and living room before finally settling on her kitchen.

White explains, “This is the kitchen.”

“The fridge is stocked with energy drinks and gluten-free mac and cheese,” she says, as the camera pans to reveal a stack of hotdogs in the fridge.

She laughed and said, “Those are… for the dog.”

When she gets to her bedroom, she says that’s where the “magic happens,” and the camera cuts to two magicians in her bedroom.

White laughed again, “Oh, what did you think I meant?”

Betty White was said to have two homes, one in Los Angeles and the other in Carmel, Monterey County.

So, how much is Betty White’s Carmel house worth? A Zillow listing can help us figure it out.

The Zillow listing was for a 3,200-square-foot home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms in the same neighborhood where White lived.

“A short stroll to Carmel’s Special Hidden Beach,” according to the listing, “offers a place to escape.”

“Movie star Betty White lives in the neighborhood, which is part of the prestigious Carmel School District.”

In July 2020, the house featured in the listing sold for (dollar)1,900,000.

The house is currently valued at (dollar)2,463,600 according to Zillow.

Given its proximity to White’s home, we estimate White’s Carmel home to be worth between (dollar)2 million and (dollar)3 million.

White’s home was described in greater detail by Virtual Globetrotting.

White has owned the house since…, according to the website.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.