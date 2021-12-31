Betty White’s husband was a mystery.

Betty White, according to TMZ, died on December 31, 2021.

The legendary actress was known for a variety of roles, but most notably for her role in the hit television show The Golden Girls.

White had been married three times, the most recent being to Allen Ludden.

Ludden and White married from 1963 until Ludden’s death in 1981.

He was also a TV personality and actor who was best known for his role on the game show Password.

According to Distractify, White called Ludden the love of her life and said her first two marriages were “mistakes.”

