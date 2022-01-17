Betty White’s Long-Lasting Relationship with Allen Ludden: Why Her Third Husband Was Her Only

Allen Ludden, Betty White’s Long-Lasting Love Story: Why Her Third Husband Was Her One and Only

Betty White had lost faith in holy matrimony after two failed marriages—until Password host Allen Ludden began proposing and refused to stop.

Betty White believes that the third time is the charm when it comes to love.

The legendary entertainer, who would have turned 100 in January, has passed away.

17 had married Army Air Forces pilot Dick Barker in 1945—and divorced him the following year after attempting to bring the Beverly Hills High School graduate home to roost on his Ohio chicken farm.

She described the experience as a “nightmare.”

She married Lane Allen, an actor who later became a talent agent, in 1947.

White beat her back when he wanted her to stop working so much, but they remained friends.

In the 1950s, her radio and television career exploded, with highlights including starring in and producing the sitcom Life WithElizabeth, for which she won a Los Angeles Area Emmy for Most Outstanding Female Personality, and hosting her own talk show.

Despite having boyfriends, she seemed to prefer the legally single life.

So when a 39-year-old White met Password host Allen Ludden when she first started appearing on the CBS show, one of many game shows that welcomed her as a favorite celebrity guest over the years, she may have felt a spark right away, but she wasn’t in a hurry to connect for the long haul.

Not least because she was seeing another man and Ludden, 44, was newly widowed, having lost his first wife (and mother of his three children) to cancer just weeks after the premiere of Password on October 1.

2nd, 1961

He was “never too busy to say a warm good-bye after the last show finished,” according to White, who made her first appearance on Password in the third week of the show’s run.

Then, in a 1962 summer stock production of Critic’s Choice at the Cape Playhouse on Cape Cod, their agents—”you know how they are,” White joked during a 1997 interview for the TV Academy Foundation—booked them to star together in the comedy about a theater critic whose wife writes a play and he’s unsure whether he should give her an honest opinion.

Ludden later revealed that he fell in love with White on the first night of the show.

“We were up there…,” explains the narrator.

