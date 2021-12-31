Betty White’s longtime crush, Robert Redford, pays her tribute after she passes away.

He finally came to see me.

In her final years, Betty White frequently spoke about her crush on Robert Redford, and after hearing of her death, the actor paid a special tribute to the Golden Girls alum.

“Betty dedicated her life to her work and her passion for animals.

In a statement released on Friday, December 31, the Oscar winner, 85, said, “She made us all laugh, including me.”

“I had a thing for her as well!”

At the age of 99, White passed away on Friday.

Later that day, her agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the news in a statement.

“I thought Betty would live forever, even though she was about to turn 100,” Witjas told People.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was sure she’d see him again.”

On January 17, 2022, White was scheduled to turn 100 years old.

She gave a rare interview about the milestone two days before her death.

“I’m amazed,” she said on Wednesday, December 29 on Entertainment Tonight.

“No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy and as happy as I am!”

White has made it clear that she has a thing for Redford on several occasions.

She mentioned the actor while reflecting on her marriage to Ludden and her love life since his death in 1981.

She said on CBS News Sunday Morning in June 2012, “Who needs the rest when you’ve had the best?”

“It was unique.”

It was truly unique.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time with someone and go out on dates with them.

Robert Redford, on the other hand, never calls.”

White made a birthday wish for Redford when she turned 97 in January 2019.

In January 2019, her rep told Us Weekly exclusively, “[Betty] is waiting for Robert Redford to call.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she reiterated her wish for a 100th birthday.

She told Ryan Reynolds, her Proposal costar, that she was only interested in one man after he joked that she was his crush.

She joked, “I’ve heard Ryan can’t seem to get over his thing for me.”

