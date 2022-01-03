Betty White’s manager dismisses reports that the late actress died at the age of 99 due to complications from a Covid booster shot.

Betty White’s manager refutes reports that the late actress died at the age of 99 due to complications from a Covid booster shot.

BETTY White’s manager shot down rumors that the iconic actress died of Covid complications.

On January 17, the Golden Girls actress died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement.

Her death is being linked to a booster shot she received three days prior, but this is not the case.

“She died as a result of natural causes.”

Her death should not be politicized because she did not live a politicized life.”

Betty did not receive a booster shot on December 28, according to Jeff, who previously confirmed to the Associated Press that she did not receive one after some people falsely claimed the star said, “Eat healthy and get all your vaccines.”

“I was just given a boost today.”

