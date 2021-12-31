Betty White’s net worth was unknown at the time.

Betty White’s net worth was estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Betty White, TRAILBLAZER, died at her home on Friday, December 31 from unknown causes.

Her wit, charm, and kind demeanor left an indelible mark on those she encountered.

Betty White’s eight-decade career as a pioneer in the film industry spanned eight decades.

She had amassed a net worth of (dollar)75 million by the time she was 99 years old and had received critical acclaim throughout her long career.

She has eight Emmy Awards, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and one Grammy Award to her name.

In 1983, she won her first award for the game show Just Men.

In 1986, she won a Primetime Emmy for her role as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, for which she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Golden Girls actress is a minimalist, claiming that hot dogs, french fries, and a vodka martini are the key to a long life.

Her childhood diet included canned tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as the occasional crossword puzzle.

As she showed a video on her TV special, Betty’s Happy Hour, her home was also said to be worth millions.

She used comedy to introduce her California home in the 2017 TV special.

“My name is Betty White.

“Thank you for visiting my crib,” she said.

